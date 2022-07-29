Communiqué de presse au sujet de la viste et du présumé pardon de Blaise



De : GRILA Africa <grilacan@gmail.com>

Date: jeu. 28 juil. 2022 à 11:07

Bonjour

Veuillez recevoir le communiqué de presse de la CIJS au sujet de la visite de Blaise Compaoré et des manoeuvres d’amnistie en cours. Merci de diffuser

Hello

Please receive the ICSJ press release about Blaise Compaoré’s visit and the ongoing amnesty manoeuvres. Please distribute

Communiqué de presse 28 juillet 2022

CIJS

Campagne Internationale Justice pour Sankara

Au sujet de la visite du président Compaoré au Burkina et sa demande de pardon

En plein procès de l’assassinat de Thomas Sankara survient le 23 janvier 2022 un coup d’État, alors que le pays est assailli par des hordes djihadistes. Le 24 janvier 2022, un Mouvement patriotique pour la sauvegarde et la restauration, présidé par le lieutenant-colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, dénonce l’inertie du gouvernement Kaboré contre le terrorisme et annonce sa prise de pouvoir. Peu de temps après, la constitution est suspendue puis restaurée, avec des mesures d’exception.

Néanmoins le procès reprend et les principaux accusés sont condamnés le 6 avril suivant. Parmi eux le président Compaoré, condamné à perpétuité par défaut pour “attentat à la sûreté de l’État” et “complicité d’assassinat”.

Déjà durant le procès, des rumeurs de tractations avec Abidjan se confirmaient. Une frange de la classe politique argue que l’ex-régime Compaoré, ayant eu des pactes avec les djihadistes, pourrait restaurer la paix. Le retour de l’ancien président est réclamé et au nom d’une réconciliation, entre des parties qui ne sont pas énoncées. Un sommet rassemblant des ex-chefs d’état du pays est alors orchestré par le nouveau régime.

C’est ainsi que Blaise Compaoré est reçu le 7 juillet 2022 en toute impunité. On lui déroule le tapis rouge plutôt que de l’arrêter, alors même que ce sommet échoue.

Le 26 juillet, avec un semblant de contrition, il demande pardon par voie de presse, sans contacter les familles et sans reconnaitre son forfait et les crimes odieux qu’il a commis et surtout sans faire face à la justice.

La famille du président Sankara attend depuis 35 ans que Justice soit faite. Depuis le 6 avril 2022, elle attend que le verdict rendu par des juges indépendants après un procès exemplaire soit exécuté. Il ne saurait y avoir de réconciliation sans la vérité et sans respect de la justice. Le mépris affiché et par le nouveau régime et par Blaise Compaoré pour le verdict du tribunal militaire, rendu au nom du peuple burkinabé, est choquant. Les velléités d’amnistie des nouvelles autorités, faisant écho aux caciques de l’ancien régime, ne seront acceptées ni par les burkinabés ni par les panafricains du monde entier.

L’assassinat du président Sankara et l’arrêt de sa révolution n’ont aucun rapport avec les agressions terroristes qui affectent le Sahel et le Burkina. Dans la droite ligne du communiqué récent des avocats du collectif, la Campagne Internationale Justice pour Sankara considère inacceptable ce manquement à la justice et cette poursuite de l’impunité.

-30-

Press release 28 July 2022

ICSJ

International Campaign Justice for Sankara

On President Compaoré’s visit to Burkina Faso and his request for a pardon

On 23 January 2022, in the midst of the trial of Thomas Sankara’s assassination, a coup d’état took place, while the country was besieged by jihadist hordes. On 24 January 2022, a Patriotic Movement for Safeguard and Restoration, led by Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, denounced the Kaboré government’s inertia against terrorism and announced its takeover. Shortly afterwards, the constitution was suspended and then restored, with exceptional measures.

Nevertheless, the trial resumed and the main defendants were convicted on 6 April. Among them was President Compaoré, who was sentenced to life imprisonment in absentia for « attack on state security » and « complicity in murder ».

Already during the trial, rumours of negotiations with Abidjan were confirmed. A section of the political class argues that the former Compaoré regime, having made pacts with the jihadists, could restore peace. The return of the former president is called for and in the name of reconciliation, between parties that are not clearly stated. A summit of the country’s former heads of state was then orchestrated by the new regime.

This is how Blaise Compaoré was received on 7 July 2022 with impunity. The red carpet was rolled out for him rather than arresting him, even though the summit failed.

On 26 July, with a semblance of contrition, he asked for forgiveness in the press, without contacting the families and without acknowledging his crime and the odious assassinations he committed, and above all without facing justice.

The family of President Sankara has been waiting for 35 years for justice to be done. Since April 6, 2022, they have been waiting for the verdict rendered by independent judges after an exemplary trial to be executed. There can be no reconciliation without truth and respect for justice. The contempt shown by the new regime and by Blaise Compaoré for the verdict of the military tribunal, delivered in the name of the Burkinabe people, is shocking. The new authorities’ desire for amnesty, echoing the caciques of the old regime, will not be accepted either by the Burkinabe or by pan-Africans around the world.

The assassination of President Sankara and the end of his revolution have nothing to do with the terrorist attacks on the Sahel and Burkina. In line with the recent press release of the lawyers of the collective, the International Campaign Justice for Sankara considers this failure of justice and the continuation of impunity unacceptable.

-30-

Groupe de Recherche et d’initiative pour la Libération de l’Afrique

514 499 3418

www.grila.org