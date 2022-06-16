For the Children of Palestine…



Dear Friend of The Jerusalem Fund,

Our Board of Directors and staff send you our warmest greetings and wish you and your families good health and prosperity this spring season. It is a beautiful time of the year in Palestine, although it remains overshadowed by brutal Israeli military rule.



All aspects of Palestinian communities are negatively impacted by Israeli occupation, but there is none more gut-wrenching than the pain inflicted upon the children and youth. Their innocence, their hopes and their potential are every bit as valuable as those of any other child, yet it is clear that they do not experience the same security and freedom that others around the world enjoy. In fact, in the last several months, we have seen hundreds of Palestinian children as the center targets of Israeli attacks on civilian areas, systemic dispossession from homes, subject to administrative detention and imprisonment and of course, struggling in poverty in the besieged Gaza strip, where half of the 2 million members of the population are below the age of 18 years.



For these reasons, Palestinian children hold a special place in the Jerusalem Fund’s dedicated mission. We have channeled our support toward improving education, healthcare and community development, positively impacting these children’s lives and investing in their future. We may live far away from them, and therefore do not directly witness their suffering, but through our tireless solidarity, the youth of Palestine know that we do not forget them, nor will we ever abandon them.



Today, our honored community of gracious contributors have the ability to give hope and support to our young brothers and sisters in Palestine. A simple gift of $10, $20 or $30 makes a great difference in the lives of Palestinian children enduring the consequences of their families’ economic hardship, lack of access to resources and health difficulties. Larger donations, in an amount of your choice, will contribute to propelling more sustainable and longer-lasting community and educational projects benefitting children and youth across Palestine and beyond.



Our team at the Jerusalem Fund thanks you for your generosity. With humility, we recognize your continuous support of our initiatives and pledge to carry on our practices—specifically in service of the children of Palestine— in the future.



With gratitude and solidarity, Subhi D. Ali, MD, FACSChairman, Board of Directors Eid B. Mustafa, MD, FACSVice-Chairman & Treasurer, Board of DirectorsCLICK HERE TO DONATE NOW!About UsFounded in 1977, The Jerusalem Fund is an independent, registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. It aims to ameliorate the lives of Palestinians in Palestine and the diaspora, and to foster greater awareness about Palestine, in the United States and abroad. The Fund accomplishes these goals through three main programs: the Humanitarian Link raises funds to provide relief, medical services, and community development support; the Palestine Center hosts educational and policy analysis lectures and conferences in the DC area and disseminates information online; and Gallery Al-Quds features an active art gallery featuring contemporary art by Palestinian and Arab artists.