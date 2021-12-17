شكوى عاجلة من القيادي النهضاوي رضوان المصمودي الى رئيسه بيدان

December 17, 2021





We are writing to you to express our deep concern regarding recent developments in Tunisia and the threat they pose to its democratic institutions and stability. It is imperative that we take a firm stance in support of democracy in Tunisia just as we have done recently for Sudan. Tunisia is where the Arab Spring’s call for democratic reform began and where it has survived for the past 10 years. Even as the promise of change continues to elude other Arab countries, Tunisia was on the right track and had made commendable progress since the ouster of its last authoritarian regime in 2011.

On 25 July, Tunisian President Kais Saied dismissed the government, suspended the parliament, lifted the immunity of members of parliament, and appointed himself as the sole-head of government and chief prosecutor. Saied later installed a prime minister atop a newly formed government on September 29, but without the constitutionally required approval of the parliament. On Sept. 22, he announced the “indefinite” suspension of the parliament and of the constitution, and that he will be ruling by “decree” and that his “decrees” are over and above the law and the constitution of Tunisia. Saied has used the military to close the parliament and intimidate, and at times, try activists, journalists, bloggers, and even members of parliament. Three radio and television stations have been shut down and on November 5, the justice ministry issued an international arrest warrant against former President Moncef Marzouki for daring to criticize Saied’s unconstitutional power grab.

We are aware that our diplomats have been engaged in an effort to convince Saied to respect Tunisia’s democratic institutions and allow parliament to resume its activities. It appears those efforts have not worked and just two days ago, Saied announced that he will appoint a committee to rewrite the constitution and change the electoral law in order to influence the outcomes of future parliamentary elections to be held a year from now. It is our belief that the “wait and see” approach is signaling to Saied, and to the international community, that the United States will learn to live with the new reality that Saied has created.

This is why we need to make clear our commitment to Tunisian democracy and to the values of freedom and democracy that so many Tunisians worked hard to uphold. Although Saied is claiming popular support for his actions, there have been mass protests against his seizure of absolute power. This is a recipe for political instability and potentially for violence.

Tunisia is suffering from chronic unemployment and a slow economy, which the COVID-19 pandemic has worsened. There is an opportunity to leverage current U.S. assistance to more credibly convince Saied and his allies to change course. We should immediately announce that all economic and military assistance to Tunisia will be conditional upon reopening the parliament and organizing new presidential and parliamentary elections, in accordance with the constitution. Any attempts to change the constitution or the electoral law must be the result of an inclusive national dialogue and approved by the elected parliament. We should also call on the Tunisian military to end its support for Saied’s power grab and suspend using military courts against civilians. Moreover, we should more seriously engage our European allies and key Arab countries, including Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, to ensure that they do not undertake destabilizing actions that undermine Tunisia’s return to democratic governance.

The United States should prioritize leveraging its economic support for Tunisia at this critical moment in order to preserve Tunisia’s decade-old democratic gains. Our most important and urgent policy recommendation is to make all future appropriations and aid contingent on the Tunisian government taking the following steps:

1. Restoring the current parliament: Restore the current parliament, which was democratically elected in 2019 and unilaterally suspended by President Saied on July 25. This is a necessary pre-requisite to making any future changes to the constitution and/or to the electoral law.

2. End politicization of the military: The Tunisian military should immediately cease political activities against civilians. The military has been complicit in President Saied’s unconstitutional power grab, including closing down the parliament, trying civilians in military courts, and jailing members of parliament.

3. Stop the crackdown on media and dissent: Release all political prisoners, journalists, politicians, members of parliament, and civic activists. Television and radio stations that have been shut down (Hannibal, Nessma and Zitouna TV) should be allowed to operate freely.

4. Start an inclusive national dialogue: Convene a national dialogue that includes all major political parties and major civil society organizations to resolve disagreements and determine what changes to the electoral code or to the constitution are needed.

5. Call for early free and fair elections: Hold internationally supervised free and fair elections as soon as possible in order to restore the trust of the Tunisian people. This can be easily done within the next 3-4 months.

These recommendations may be unable to get Saied to do the right thing. But in similar circumstances elsewhere in recent decades, U.S.-led diplomatic engagement and conditionality have succeeded in reversing interruptions of democracy. A combination of domestic and international pressure might persuade President Saied to abandon his destructive course and implement a quick and peaceful return to democracy and respecting the constitution, immediately and not in a year from now.

Once democracy is restored and the parliament re-opened, the U.S. should increase its economic support to Tunisia, and should encourage all political parties and civil society organizations to work together to strengthen the democratic institutions, starting with setting up the constitutional court, and to implement the much-needed reforms to stimulate the economy, create jobs, and fight corruption. In short, the U.S. should help the nascent democracy in Tunisia deliver a better life for all Tunisians.

We look forward to your response and we are ready to work with you on this important endeavor.

