Petition for Syria: Hon Boris Johnson MP Prime Minister

THE BARONESS COX HOUSE OF LORDS LONDON SW1A 0PW

caroline.cox@hart-uk.org

Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP Prime Minister

House of Commons

London SW1A 0AA

21 January 2021

Dear Prime Minister,

The UN Special Rapporteur on Unilateral Coercive Measures, Professor Alena Douhan, appealed at the end of December for the United States to lift its complex web of economic sanctions that severely harm the people of Syria – sanctions that have not been approved by the UN Security Council.

The Special Rapporteur stated that U.S. sanctions “violate the human rights of the Syrian people” and “exacerbate the already dire humanitarian situation in Syria, especially in the course of COVID-19 pandemic,” by blocking the aid, trade and investment necessary for Syria’s health system and economy to function. The Special Rapporteur’s findings reflect a growing consensus within humanitarian aid and human rights communities that this form of collective punishment of the civilian population is driving Syria into an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.

Ten years ago, Syria was a breadbasket for the region. Today it is on the verge not just of hunger, but starvation, according to the World Food Programme (WFP). Last June, WFP’s Director, David Beasley, warned that half of all Syrians were going to bed hungry and that the country was on the brink of “mass starvation.” Meanwhile, the COVID-19 pandemic is raging across the country, unhindered by a healthcare system largely destroyed after ten years of war.

Millions of hard-pressed Syrians will go to bed hungry and cold tonight. Unilateral coercive measures imposed by the United States make the economic plight of the Syrian people worse.

Ten years ago, the UK, as a member of the EU, aligned itself with the United States’ Syrian regime change policy. Broad economic sector sanctions were imposed in a coordinated action. Since then the UK has broadened steadily its own sanctions regime, and has cooperated with the execution of the United States’ extrajudicial, extraterritorial secondary sanctions.

This month, consequent upon leaving the EU, the UK, rather than taking the opportunity to change a failed policy, chose to realign itself with EU sanctions on Syria via the full entry into force of the Syria (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019. This policy has not only failed in its intentions, but has exacerbated the suffering of the Syrian people.

We urge you to help Syrians to alleviate a humanitarian crisis, which causes profound suffering to the civilian population and threatens a new wave of instability in the Middle East, by:

1) Endorsing the UN Special Rapporteur’s recommendation;

2) Terminating the UK’s own economic-sector sanctions against the Syrian people;

3) Protecting UK citizens and institutions from the coercion of the United States’

extraterritorial and extrajudicial secondary sanctions.

We believe that the national interests of the United Kingdom can be pursued without using economic sanctions to collectively punish the people of Syria.

Yours sincerely,

Baroness Cox

Lord Green of Deddington, British Ambassador to Syria 1991-94

Peter Ford, British Ambassador to Syria 2003-06

Lord Dannatt, Chief of General Staff of the British Army 2006-09

Lord West of Spithead, First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff 2002-06

Major General John Holmes, Director of Special Forces 1999-2001

Dr Rowan Williams, Archbishop of Canterbury 2003-12

Lord Carey of Clifton, Archbishop of Canterbury 1991-2002

Lord Alton of Liverpool

Lord Cormack

Lord Hylton

Lord Alderdice

Lord Judd

Lord Ramsbotham

Dr Christopher Cocksworth, Lord Bishop of Coventry

Dr Michael Langrish, Bishop of Exeter 2000-13

Dr Michael Nazir-Ali, Bishop of Rochester 1994-2009; President of OXTRAD

Fr Timothy Radcliffe OP, Former Global Master of the Dominican Order

Dr Michel Abs, General Secretary, Middle East Council of Churches

His Holiness Mor Ignatius Aphrem II, Syriac Orthodox Patriarch of Antioch and All the East

His Beatitude Ignatius Youssef III Younan, Syriac Catholic Patriarch of Antioch and all the East

His Beatitude Youssef Absi, Melkite Catholic Patriarch of Antioch and All the East

H.E. Antoine Audo SJ, Chaldean Catholic Bishop of Aleppo

Bishop Joseph Arnaoutian, Armenian Patriarchal Exarch of Damascus

Archbishop Jean-Clement Jeanbart, Melkite Archbishop of Aleppo

Revd Ibrahim Nseir, Pastor of Presbyterian Church in Aleppo

Revd Haroutune Selimian, President of Armenian Evangelical Church in Syria

Fr Elias Zahlawi, Melkite Priest of Church of Our Lady, Damascus

Dr Nabil Antaki, Leader of the Blue Marists in Aleppo

Revd Hans-Martin Gloël, Evangelical Church of Germany

Revd Ernst Herbert, Oecumenical Committee for Religious Liberty

Most Revd Vitus Huonder, former Bishop of Chur, Switzerland Revd Albert Pataky, President, Pentecostal Church of Hungary

Dr Vilmos Fischl, Secretary-General, Ecumenical Council of Churches of Hungary

Most Revd András Veres, Bishop of Győr and President of the Hungarian Bishop’s Conference

Revd Professor Michael Schneider SJ, St Georgen-College, Frankfurt am Main

Revd Fr Benedict Kiely, Founder, nasorean.org

José Bustani, Brazilian Ambassador to the UK 2003-08; Director General of the

Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons 1997-2002

Pierre Cuipers, French Senator

Thierry Mariani MEP

Gérard Bapt, former Member of the French National Assembly

Mezri Haddad, Tunisian Ambassador to UNESCO 2009-11

Dr Ridha Kechrid, former Tunisian Minister of Health and Ambassador to Spain

Michel Raimbaud, former French Ambassador to Mauritania, Sudan and Zimbabwe

Philippe Marini, Mayor of Compiègne and former President of the France-Syria Parliamentary Group of the Senate

Jean-Pierre Vial, French Senator 1995-97; 1999-2020

Christiane Kammermann, former French Senator

Mohamed Karboul, former Tunisian Ambassador

Professor Dr med. Karl Lehner, Rosenheim

Professor Dr Michel Veuthey, Associate Professor of International Law, Webster University

Dr Adel Ben Youssef, University Professor and Historian in Tunisia

Dr Joy Gordon, Loyola University, Chicago

Dr Erica Hunter, Senior Lecturer in Eastern Christianity at SOAS 2005-20

Professor Dr Hans Otto Seitschek, Ludwig-Maximilians-University

Professor Emeritus, Edmond Jouve, Paris University

Professor Dr Franz Hamburger, Johannes Gutenberg University

Dr Audrey Wells, Research Associate, Royal Holloway College

Dr med. Antoine Salloum, President, Soins Pour Tous in Paris

Dr John Eibner, International President, Christian Solidarity International (CSI)

Fr Peter Fuchs, Director, CSI-Germany

Paul Kurt, Chairman, International Society of Oriental Christians

Ken McDonald, President, Marist International Solidarity Foundation

Neville Kyrke-Smith, National Director, Aid to the Church in Need (UK)

Karine Bailly, President, Solidarite Chretiens d’Orient

Benjamin Blanchard, General Director, SOS Chretiens d’Orient

Charles de Meyer, President, SOS Chretiens d’Orient

Revd Dr Andrew Ashdown, Humanitarian Aid Relief Trust

Ricardo Loy, CEO, Manos Unidas

Clara Pardo, President, Manos Unidas

Jacques Hogard, Founder, Société d’Intelligence Economique Didier Destramau, President, France-Syria Friendship Association

Ahmed Manai, President, Tunisian Institute for International Relations

Abdelmadjid Ait Saadi, Chairman, International Cultural Activities in Algeria

Dr Anas Chebib, President of France-Near East Association

Dr Maher Daoud, President, French-Syrian Medical Association

Dr Salem El-Hamid, President, German-Syrian Society

Dr Makram Khoury-Machool, Director, EuroCSE

Mouna Mansour, President, Heart Without Borders

Clemens Graf von Mirbach-Harff, Secretary General, Malteser International

Françoise Parmentier, President, French Cultural Association

Ivana Borsotto, President, Federazione Organismi Cristiani Servizio Internazionale Volontario

François Ernenwein, President, Confrontations (Association d’intellectuels chrétiens)

Fr Hervé Legrand, Vice President, Confrontations

Dr Selma Cherif, Vice President Youth Business International, Tunisia

Dr Jorge Dias Ferreira, Main Representative of New Humanity to the UN

François Richard, Founder, Ar-Bed Conseil (Security)

Dr Sabine Kebir, weltnetz.tv

Daniel Lillis KHS, Director, Lillis International Government Relations Consultancy

Pierre le Corf, Humanitarian Aid Worker in Aleppo

Peter Oborne, Journalist