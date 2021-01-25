Lettre au Président des Etats Unis d Amérique

The President January 21, 2021

The White House

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, N.W. Washington, DC 20500

Mr. President,

We extend to you our congratulations upon your inauguration as the 46th President of the United States.

We wish to lose no time approaching you for an urgent response to the severe humanitarian crisis in Syria. The UN Special Rapporteur on Unilateral Coercive Measures, Prof. Alena Douhan, appealed at the end of December for the United States to lift its complex web of economic sanctions that severely harm the people of Syria.

The Special Rapporteur stated that that these U.S. sanctions “violate the human rights of the Syrian people” and “exacerbate the already dire humanitarian situation in Syria, especially in the course of COVID-19 pandemic”, by blocking the aid, trade and investment necessary for Syria’s health system and economy to function.

The Special Rapporteur’s findings reflect a growing consensus in the humanitarian aid and human rights communities that this form of collective punishment of the civilian population is driving Syria into an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.

Ten years ago, Syria was a breadbasket for the region. Today it is on the verge of not just hunger, but of starvation, according to the World Food Program (WFP). Last June, the WFP’s Director, former Governor David Beasley, warned that half of all Syrians were going to bed hungry, and that the country was on the brink of “mass starvation.” Meanwhile, the COVID-19 pandemic is raging through the country, unhindered by a healthcare system largely destroyed over ten years of war.

Millions of hard-pressed Syrians will go to bed hungry and cold tonight. Unilateral coercive measures imposed by the United States make the economic plight of the Syrian people worse.

We urge you, Mr. President, to help Syrians to alleviate a humanitarian crisis that threatens to trigger a new wave of instability in the Middle East and beyond by implementing the UN Special Rapporteur’s recommendation.

We believe that the legitimate national interests of the United States can be pursued without collectively punishing the people of Syria by means of economic sanctions.

Respectfully,

Prof. Dr. Michel Abs, Secretary-General, Middle East Council of Churches

His Beatitude, Joseph Absi, Melkite Greek Catholic Patriarch of Antioch and of All the East, of Alexandria and of Jerusalem

Abdelmadjid Ait Saadi, Chairman, International Cultural Activities, Algiers

Baron (John) Alderdice, former Speaker, Northern Ireland Assembly, Director, the Centre for the Resolution of Intractable Conflict, Oxford

Baron (David) Alton of Liverpool, KCSG, KCMCO, Vice-Chair APPG for International Freedom of Religion or Belief

Dr. med. Nabil Antaki, Blue Marists of Aleppo

His Holiness, Mor Ignatius Aphrem II, Syriac

Orthodox Patriarch of Antioch and All the East

Most Revd. Joseph Arnaoutian, Bishop, Armenian Catholic Diocese of Damascus

Revd. Dr. Andrew Ashdown, Humanitarian

Aid Relief Trust, (HART), London

Most Revd. Antoine Audo, SJ, Chaldean

Catholic Bishop of Syria

Karine Bailly, President, Solidarité Chrétiens d’Orient

The Hon. Gérard Bapt, former Deputy, National Assembly, Republic of France

Prof. Dr. Adel Ben Youssef, University of Nice Sophia-Antipolis

Benjamin Blanchard, General Director, SOS Chrétiens d’Orient, Paris

Ivana Borsotto, President, Federazione Organismi Cristiani Servizio Internazionale Volontario

José Bustani, former Ambassador & former Director, Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons

Rt. Revd. (George) Lord Carey, former Archbishop of Canterbury

Dr Anas Chebib, President, Collectif pour la

Syrie & France-Near East Association

Dr. med. Selma Cherif, Vice Présidente de l’ATLMST- SIDA, Tunisia

Norbert Clasen, Publicist, Germany

Rt. Revd. Christopher Cocksworth, Bishop of Coventry

Pierre le Corf, Humanitarian Aid Worker, Aleppo

Baron (Patrick) Cormack of Enville

Baroness (Caroline) Cox of Queensbury, Founder, Humanitarian Aid and Relief Trust (HART)

The Hon. Pierre Cuipers, Senator, Republic of

France

General Francis Richard Baron Dannatt, GCB, CBC, MC, DL

Dr. med. Maher Daoud, President, French-Syrian Medical Association

Didier Destremau, former French Ambassador

& President, France-Syria Friendship

Association

Brig. General (ret) Grégoire Diamantidis, Air Force of the Republic of France

Dr. John Eibner, International President, Christian Solidarity International (CSI)

François Ernenwein, President, Confrontations (Association of Christian Intellectuals), France

Jorge M. Dias Ferreira, Main Representative of

New Humanity to the United Nations

Dr. Vilmos Fischl, Secretary-General, Ecumenical Council of Churches of Hungary

Revd. Fr. Peter Fuchs, Director, CSI-Germany

Revd. Hans-Martin Gloël, Evangelical Church of Germany (EKD)

Dr. Joy Gordon, Ignacio Ellacuria, S.J. Chair in Social Ethics, Loyola University-Chicago

Mezri Haddad, former Ambassador, Republic of Tunisia

Dr. Salem El-Hamid, President, German-Syrian Society

Prof. Dr. Franz Hamburger, Johannes

Gutenberg-University, Mainz

Most Revd. Dr. Gregor Maria Hanke, OSB, Bishop, Diocese of Eichstätt

Revd. Ernst Herbert, Ecumenical Committee for Religious Liberty, Germany

Fr. Ziad Hillal, SJ

Hellmut Hoffmann, former Ambassador, Federal Republic of Germany

Col. Jacques Hogard, Officer of the Legion of Honor & President, EPEE, Paris

Major General (ret.) John Taylor Holmes, DSO, OBE, MC, former Director of Special Forces, British Army

Most Revd. Vitus Huonder, former Bishop of Chur

Dr. Erica Hunter, Senior Lecturer, SOAS, University of London

Lord (Raymond) Hylton of Hylton, ARICS, DL

Most Revd. Jean-Clement Jeanbart,

Melkite Greek Catholic Archbishop of Aleppo

Professor Emeritus, Edmond Jouve, University of Paris

Baron (Frank) Judd, former Minister for

Overseas Development

The Hon. Christianne Kammerman, former Senator, Republic of France

Mohamed Karboul, former Ambassador, Tunisia

Dr. Sabine Kebir, weltnetz.tv, Berlin

Dr. Ridha Kechrid, former Minister of Health &

former Ambassador, Republic of Tunisia

Dr Makram Khoury-Machool, Director, European Center for the Study of Extremism, Cambridge

Fr. Benedict Kiely, Founder, Nasorean.org

Most Revd. Fülöp Kocsis, Archbishop, Greek Catholic Diocese of Hajdudorog

Paul Kurt, Chairman, International Society of

Oriental Christians (IGOC)

Prof. Joshua Landis, Director of Center for

Middle East Studies, University of Oklahoma

Rt. Revd. Michael Langrish, former Bishop of

Exeter

Revd. Fr Hervé Legrand, OP, Vice-President, Confrontations (Association of French Christian Intellectuals)

Prof. Dr. med. Karl Lehner, Rosenheim

Daniel Lillis, MA, KHS, Director, Lillis International Government Relations Consultancy, London

Ricardo Loy Madera, Secretary General, Manos Unidas, Madrid

Ahmed Manai, President, Tunisian Institute for International Relations

Mouna Mansour, President, Cœurs sans

Frontières

The Hon. Thierry Mariani, Member of

European Parliament

The Hon. Philippe Marini, Mayor of

Compiègne & former Senator, France

Kenneth Charles McDonald, President, Marist International Solidarity Foundation (FMSI)

Charles de Meyer, President of SOS Chretiens d’Orient

Clemens Count von Mirbach-Harff, Secretary- General, Malteser International

Rt. Revd. Michael Nazir-Ali, former Bishop of Rochester, President, Oxford Centre for Training and Research Development (OXTRAD)

Revd. Ibrahim Nseir, Presbyterian Church, Aleppo

Peter Oborne, Journalist and Broadcaster, London

Clara Pardo, President of Manos Unidas, Madrid

Françoise Parmentier, President, Actenscène, Paris

Revd. Albert Pataky, President, Pentecostal

Church of Hungary

Very Revd. Mario Alexis Portella, J.D., J.C.D., Chancellor, Archdiocese of Florence

Revd. Fr. Timothy Radcliffe, OP, former

Master of the Order of Preachers

Michel Raimbaud, former Ambassador, Republic of France

General David John Baron Ramsbotham, GCB, CBE

Col. François Richard, Founder and Chairman, CPP, Ar-Bed Conseil

Dr. med. Antoine Salloum, President, Soins Pour Tous, Paris

Most Revd. Dr. Athanasius Schneider,

Auxiliary Bishop of Astana

Revd. Prof. Dr. Michael Schneider, SJ,

St. Georgen-College, Frankfurt am Main

Prof. Dr. Hans Otto Seitschek,

Ludwig-Maximilians-University, Munich

Revd. Haroutune Selimian, President, Armenian Evangelical Church in Syria

Most Revd. András Veres, Bishop of Győr, President of the Hungarian Bishop’s Conference

Prof. Dr. Michel Veuthey, Associate Professor of International law, Webster University, Geneva

Dr. Audrey Wells, Hon Research Associate, Royal Hollow College, University of London

Admiral (ret.) Alan William Baron West of Spithead, GCB, DSC, PC, former First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff, Royal Navy

Rt. Revd. Dr. (Rowan) Lord Williams, former Archbishop of Canterbury

The Hon. Jean-Pierre Vial, Former Senator, Republic of France

His Beatitude, Ignatius Youssef III Younan, Syriac Catholic Patriarch of Antioch and All the East

*Institutional affiliations are presented only for the purposes of personal identification.