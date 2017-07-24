APEL POUR L’ANNULATION DE LA MISE EN EXAMEN DE SAÏF AL ISLAM PAR LE CPI

Saïf al Islam Kadhafi : Pétition pour l’annulation de sa mise en examen par le Tribunal Pénal International CPI.

Nous les signataires, annonçons notre appel à la libération de Saif al-Islam Muammar Al Ghaddafi et des autres détenus en Libye en 2011 à la suite de l’intervention sanglante de l’Otan . Cette libération doit être immédiate, et assortie de la restauration de tous leurs droits à la pleine citoyenneté, avec l’abandon de toutes les accusations qui pèsent sur eux à la cour pénale internationale (ICC), ceci en vertu de la loi d’amnistie de mai 2015 votée par le parlement libyen. C’est un préalable indispensable à tout processus de réconciliation nationale.

Depuis la chute de l’Etat de droit dû à l’intervention militaire illégale de l’Otan en 2011, la Libye est un Etat failli contrôlé par Isis , al Qaïda et d’autres milices islamiques et tribales. Nous pouvons sauver la Libye, l’empêcher de devenir une nouvelle base pour l’Isis et al Qaïda pour tuer les Libyens et attaquer l’Afrique et l’Europe.

Nous croyons fermement que cette menace peut être vaincue par la réconciliation, un processus politique d’inclusion, ce qui comporte entre autres l’arrêt des poursuites contre Saïf Il-Islam Al Ghaddafi qui jouit d’un large soutien populaire dans toute la Libye.

Cette pétition sera remise au conseil de sécurité des nations unies.

Pacim Fication Tripoli, Libye. septembre 2016

We are the undersigned, announce our call for the immediate release of Saif al-Islam Muammar Al Ghaddafi and the rest of the detainees who were detained in Libya in 2011 after the bloody NATO military intervention, and that this release be immediate and in force with the restoration of their rights to a full-fledged citizenship and dropping of all charges, including referral to the international Criminal Court (ICC), pursuant to the provisions of the amnesty law (6/2015) issued by the Libyan parlement. This is a requirement prerequisite and binding upon the achievement of national reconciliation and the establishment of an inclusive political process

Libya, since the fall of the state due to the NATO illegal military intervention in 2011 has become a failed state controlled by ISIS, Al Qaida and other Islamic and tribal Militias. So, we can save Libya from becoming another ISIS and Al Qaida base to kill Libyans and attack Europe. We believe that this threat can be defeated through reconciliation, inclusive political process, including, inter alia, the release of

(Saif Il-Islam Al Ghaddafi) who enjoys wide people’s support across Libya.

So, UN Security Council can act by canceling its resolution that refers Saif to the International criminal court at the Hague, Netherlands

This petition will be delivered to United Nations Security Council.

Signataires, Signatories,

La Voix de la Libye.com

Les Pacifistes de Tunis

Entre la Plume et l’enclume

Sixte Henri de Bourbon de Parme

Ginette Hess Skandrani

Hatem Labidi

Maria Poumier

Rachid Benayssa

Salah Guettaf

Ali Nashed

Zohra Mandour

Mtre Eric Gadet Régnier Avocat au barreau de Reims

Youbes El El Madi

Habib Ben Aribia

Djamal Benmérad journaliste

Gilles Munier analyste indépendant

Daniel MARTIN ancien Conseiller Municipal écologiste de Givors (69)

Alain Le Coeur écologiste

Josiane Usaï professeur des écoles

Antoine Desgouge

Ahmed Manai ITRI

envoyez vos signatures à : grianala@yahoo.fr

tunisielibre@yahoo.fr

