APEL POUR L’ANNULATION DE LA MISE EN EXAMEN DE SAÏF AL ISLAM PAR LE CPI
Saïf al Islam Kadhafi : Pétition pour l’annulation de sa mise en examen par le Tribunal Pénal International CPI.
Nous les signataires, annonçons notre appel à la libération de Saif al-Islam Muammar Al Ghaddafi et des autres détenus en Libye en 2011 à la suite de l’intervention sanglante de l’Otan . Cette libération doit être immédiate, et assortie de la restauration de tous leurs droits à la pleine citoyenneté, avec l’abandon de toutes les accusations qui pèsent sur eux à la cour pénale internationale (ICC), ceci en vertu de la loi d’amnistie de mai 2015 votée par le parlement libyen. C’est un préalable indispensable à tout processus de réconciliation nationale.
Depuis la chute de l’Etat de droit dû à l’intervention militaire illégale de l’Otan en 2011, la Libye est un Etat failli contrôlé par Isis , al Qaïda et d’autres milices islamiques et tribales. Nous pouvons sauver la Libye, l’empêcher de devenir une nouvelle base pour l’Isis et al Qaïda pour tuer les Libyens et attaquer l’Afrique et l’Europe.
Nous croyons fermement que cette menace peut être vaincue par la réconciliation, un processus politique d’inclusion, ce qui comporte entre autres l’arrêt des poursuites contre Saïf Il-Islam Al Ghaddafi qui jouit d’un large soutien populaire dans toute la Libye.
Cette pétition sera remise au conseil de sécurité des nations unies.
Pacim Fication Tripoli, Libye. septembre 2016
We are the undersigned, announce our call for the immediate release of Saif al-Islam Muammar Al Ghaddafi and the rest of the detainees who were detained in Libya in 2011 after the bloody NATO military intervention, and that this release be immediate and in force with the restoration of their rights to a full-fledged citizenship and dropping of all charges, including referral to the international Criminal Court (ICC), pursuant to the provisions of the amnesty law (6/2015) issued by the Libyan parlement. This is a requirement prerequisite and binding upon the achievement of national reconciliation and the establishment of an inclusive political process
Libya, since the fall of the state due to the NATO illegal military intervention in 2011 has become a failed state controlled by ISIS, Al Qaida and other Islamic and tribal Militias. So, we can save Libya from becoming another ISIS and Al Qaida base to kill Libyans and attack Europe. We believe that this threat can be defeated through reconciliation, inclusive political process, including, inter alia, the release of
(Saif Il-Islam Al Ghaddafi) who enjoys wide people’s support across Libya.
So, UN Security Council can act by canceling its resolution that refers Saif to the International criminal court at the Hague, Netherlands
This petition will be delivered to United Nations Security Council.
Signataires, Signatories,
La Voix de la Libye.com
Les Pacifistes de Tunis
Entre la Plume et l’enclume
Sixte Henri de Bourbon de Parme
Ginette Hess Skandrani
Hatem Labidi
Maria Poumier
Rachid Benayssa
Salah Guettaf
Ali Nashed
Zohra Mandour
Mtre Eric Gadet Régnier Avocat au barreau de Reims
Youbes El El Madi
Habib Ben Aribia
Djamal Benmérad journaliste
Gilles Munier analyste indépendant
Daniel MARTIN ancien Conseiller Municipal écologiste de Givors (69)
Alain Le Coeur écologiste
Josiane Usaï professeur des écoles
Antoine Desgouge
Ahmed Manai ITRI
envoyez vos signatures à : grianala@yahoo.fr
tunisielibre@yahoo.fr